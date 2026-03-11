Salih Muslim, a former co-chair of the terrorist PKK-linked PYD, died in Irbil after suffering kidney failure while receiving treatment at a hospital in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-administered capital, regional media reported.

Reports said Muslim had been receiving treatment at a hospital in the city for some time before dying due to kidney failure.

Similar claims were also shared on social media accounts linked to the organization.

Further official confirmation regarding the reports was not immediately available.