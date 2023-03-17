The French Foreign Ministry refused to respond to questions about the crash of a helicopter, which was allegedly carrying PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The chopper crashed in Iraq's Duhok region on Wednesday, and a day later Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said some of those on board were members of the PKK terrorist organization.

In response to an Anadolu Agency (AA) query about the incident, the French Foreign Ministry said: "We have no comment."

The KRG earlier said it had contacted the Iraqi government, U.S.-led international coalition forces and Türkiye regarding the crash in Duhok.

It said the helicopter did not belong to the PKK terrorist group, but a number of its members were on board the aircraft.

Initial findings indicated that it was a Eurocopter AS350 helicopter and that some of the crash victims were PKK terrorists. The chopper is designed and manufactured in France

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain who owned the helicopter.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.