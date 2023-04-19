The Greek Cypriot Administration has agreed to extradite a terrorist PKK member to Germany on the condition that he is not handed over to Türkiye and serves a potential sentence given by a German court in Greek Cyprus, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

The Larnaca district court ruled that the terrorist, identified as 49-year-old Kenan Ayaz, would be extradited to Germany.

Michalis Papathanasiou, the president of the district court in Larnaca, noted that according to evidence presented before the court, no evidence suggests that Ayaz would be extradited to Türkiye from Germany.

The PKK terrorist has been living in Greek Cyprus since 2013, and was arrested at Larnaca Airport as he was heading to Sweden to see family members last month.

The Greek Cypriot administration previously came under fire for embracing terrorism by hosting the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG’s office.

The Greek Cypriot administration allowed the YPG terrorist group's so-called political wing, the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organization, to open a representative office in Nicosia (Lefkoşa).

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists from the DHKP-C and PKK. Those fleeing Türkiye have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of being asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Türkiye, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.