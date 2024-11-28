Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in hot water for serving the PKK terrorist group’s propaganda on social media. Thunberg, who recently visited the municipality of a southeastern Turkish province run by a political party affiliated with the PKK, released a lengthy social media post on Wednesday that drew rebuke from Turkish social media users.

Thunberg, who found praise earlier in the Turkish public for her statements in support of Palestinians against the Israeli aggression, described Diyarbakır, an area she visited, as part of “northern Kurdistan,” a term PKK uses for southeastern Türkiye. Furthermore, the activist accused Türkiye of systematic oppression and repression of the Kurdish community in the country.

“Erasure of culture and identity, state violence, political prisoners, forced displacement, ecocides and disappearances are just some examples of the discrimination people face on an everyday basis, as well as being denied the right to self determination and freedom,” Thunberg said, in remarks almost lifted verbatim from statements of terrorist group’s leaders.

“Don’t come again,” a Turkish social media user wrote to Thunberg, while others shared details of the PKK’s grisly crimes, from murders of civilians and children to abductions.