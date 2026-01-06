Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday said the PKK and all affiliated groups must immediately end all terrorist activities and unconditionally lay down their arms in every area where they operate, including Syria, under any declared dissolution process.

In a statement, Güler stressed that Türkiye will not allow any terrorist organization to take root in the region, specifically naming the PKK, PYD, YPG and its umbrella group SDF as groups that must be fully disbanded and disarmed without delay.

He underlined that Ankara’s position remains unchanged, warning that continued presence or activity by these groups would not be tolerated under any circumstances and reiterating Türkiye’s determination to safeguard its national security and regional stability.