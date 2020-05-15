As part of a terror probe in eastern and southeastern Turkey, several local officials from a political party accused by the government over terrorist ties were arrested early Friday, according to security sources.

Iğdır Mayor Yaşar Akkuş from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was arrested early Friday as part of the terror investigation.

Police units closed off the area surrounding the municipality building and began a simultaneous search at both Akkuş' residence and his office at the municipality said the security sources.

Akkuş was later arrested at his house and taken to the police building. As a search at Akkuş' home and office continues, security units have also arrested the mayors of Baykan and Kurtalan in southeastern Siirt province over suspected links to the PKK terror group.

According to sources, Siirt Mayor Berivan Helen Işık, Deputy Mayor Peymandara Turhan, Kurtalan district's Mayor Baran Akgül, and Baykan district's Mayor Ramazan Sarsılmaz were arrested as part as the terror probe initiated by Siirt's chief public prosecutor.

While police took extensive security measures around both the municipality buildings and police building, searches at all local officials' offices continue.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The HDP has many times drawn fire for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers.

Its mayors have also been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches in the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period. HDP municipalities and their staff were also found to be actively participating in terrorist attacks launched after July 2015.

As a result, Turkey removed the elected administrations of 93 municipalities in the region for their links to the PKK terrorist group and appointed trustees to these municipalities in 2016 in the aftermath of the coup attempt launched by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Municipalities run by the HDP helped terrorists in various towns and cities dig trenches and erect barricades, which were manned by local sympathizers and young people. Mainly deployed in the southeastern Diyarbakır, Şırnak and Mardin provinces, this strategy led to the destruction of entire neighborhoods in clashes, with the most damage inflicted on Şırnak's city center and in the districts of Sur, Cizre and Nusaybin.

However, the strategy collapsed because of successful anti-terrorist operations and the lack of cooperation from the people in the region. The cities suffered significant damage during the operations. Since then, the government has invested huge amounts of money to restore infrastructure and public services in the region.