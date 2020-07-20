Three PKK terrorists were killed Monday as Turkey launched a new counterterrorism operation in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

The operation has been named "Lightning-Cilo 2," after Hakkari's Mount Cilo. The terrorists were killed in an air-supported operation, the ministry said.

In a written statement the ministry added that the operation, launched Sunday, aims to completely remove PKK terrorists from Turkey's agenda and eliminate the remaining terrorists in the region. It said operations against terrorists in the region will continue without any pause.

The operation involves a total of 1,106 security personnel including gendarmerie commandos, gendarmerie special forces, police special forces and local security teams.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Previously, Turkey had launched Operations Kıran and Kapan, which successfully have brought the number of PKK terrorists down to just 492 from around 3,000 in 2016.

In August 2019, Turkey launched Operation Kıran against the YPG/PKK terrorists in the country's southeast provinces of Van, Hakkari and Şırnak.

It was followed by Operation Kıran-2, launched later in the same month in the provinces of Mardin, Şırnak and Batman. Eight more iterations followed, including Kıran-9 and Kıran-10.

Turkey also launched Operation Kapan in February to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province.

The security forces have adopted strategies like "ending terrorism at its root" and "attack rather than defense" in its operations across the country.

To that end, Turkey has engaged in efforts to convince terrorist organization members to surrender, working together with their families.

The Interior Ministry has recently said Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies at home and abroad have accelerated the PKK's dissolution.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have already deserted the PKK and surrendered. At least 100 terrorists have been persuaded to surrender by the Turkish authorities since the beginning of this year and the efforts continue. However, many terrorists are still fearful of leaving the group because they face severe punishment if caught.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.