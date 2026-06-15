Turkish authorities have arrested 11 suspects as part of an investigation into the alleged police network of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), following the analysis of digital records obtained from a secret witness known by the code name “Garson” (Waiter) prosecutors said on Monday.

The investigation, led by the Terror Crimes Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, targeted what authorities described as FETÖ’s “confidential law enforcement structure,” a network accused of infiltrating the Turkish police force.

According to prosecutors, evidence was derived from data stored on a microSD card obtained from the secret witness, which contained detailed records on the group’s internal organization, communication methods and member evaluations.

Investigators said the files revealed a system of codes used by the organization to classify its members according to their level of loyalty and involvement.

As the Sabah newspaper reported, among the codes identified was “SAYA,” assigned to individuals considered fully committed to the group and strictly compliant with its instructions. Other designations, including “DIL 1,” “DIL 2” and “DIL 3,” were reportedly used for members who had joined the group but had not yet been assigned active responsibilities and remained under evaluation and training.

Prosecutors said the code “EA” referred to individuals associated with the group but deemed insufficiently loyal, while “SC” and “SCC” were used for members who distanced themselves from the group or began questioning its activities after the corruption investigations of Dec. 17-25, 2013.

The files also detailed a monitoring mechanism known as the “attendance percentage,” which allegedly tracked participation in meetings held during police academy training. Investigators said some members recorded attendance rates exceeding 100% due to participation in additional gatherings.

Technical examinations further indicated that suspects allegedly communicated with senior organization figures through operational phone lines registered under other individuals’ names. Authorities said call records showed sequential contacts between suspects and so-called “confidential imams,” while location data suggested that some suspects connected to the same cellular base stations during authorized leave periods from police academies.

The investigation was supported by witness testimonies and digital evidence, according to prosecutors. Witness statements reportedly linked several suspects to organizational meetings and activities during their police academy years.

A total of 16 suspects were detained as part of the operation. Following court proceedings, 11 were formally arrested pending trial, while five others were released under judicial supervision measures.

Turkish authorities continue nationwide operations targeting individuals suspected of links to FETÖ.