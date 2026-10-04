Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed ringleader of the PKK terrorist group, may meet journalists and civil society representatives, a lawmaker who has repeatedly met him in recent months told the media over the weekend.

In statements quoted by the Turkish media on Sunday, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Pervin Buldan noted that they may see “a concrete development in October” in terms of visitors for Öcalan, who is jailed in a high-security island prison in the Marmara Sea. She was responding to a question about whether Öcalan would be allowed visitors other than his next of kin, lawyers and DEM Party lawmakers, from a party closely associated with the PKK.

The move is part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in 2024. The initiative sought the dissolution of the PKK after decades of violence across Türkiye and has succeeded to an extent after Öcalan agreed to Bahçeli’s proposal to order the PKK to lay down its arms. The PKK announced its dissolution in 2025, and the process is currently being monitored by Turkish authorities. In return, Türkiye introduced a law in August that offers deferral of sentencing and prosecution for PKK members not involved in acts of violence.

Since Bahçeli’s historic call two years ago, Öcalan has frequently received DEM Party lawmakers who have served as messengers for him, conveying his messages to the PKK and the Turkish public. Öcalan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment after his capture in Kenya in 1999, however, still serves his prison term in strictly isolated conditions with a few fellow inmates. Recently, Bahçeli announced that a new addendum to the prison facility may be built on the island to help Öcalan fulfill his task as an intermediary. Bahçeli has also suggested a formal “coordinator role” for Öcalan. This was also mentioned by Buldan in her interview, and she said that Öcalan would be a “coordinator” both in the disarmament of the PKK and in the “political and democratic building process.”

“For this reason, it is essential that he should be provided with free working and communication conditions and allowed to receive visitors from different segments of society,” Buldan stated.

For decades, the PKK remained the main security threat to Türkiye, and its violent campaign is blamed for the deaths of thousands of people and immense economic losses, especially in southeastern Türkiye. Apart from small nationalist parties, almost all political parties openly supported the initiative, something rare in polarized Turkish politics.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new legislative year at the Turkish Parliament last Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed a law passed by Parliament on terror-free Türkiye.

“Consensus on a terror-free Türkiye has upset the country’s foes. (Terror-free Türkiye) is already having a deterrent effect on Türkiye’s foes and is empowering the country,” Erdoğan said.

The president also urged other political parties to strengthen the “homefront” amid regional tensions and reach a “grand Türkiye consensus.”