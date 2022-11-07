Turkish security forces on Monday launched a new domestic operation against the PKK terrorist group with the participation of 615 personnel in southeastern Türkiye's Şırnak province.

According to a statement released by the Interior Ministry, Operation Eren Blockade Fall-Winter 11 Martyr Gendarmerie Lt. İsmail Can Akdeniz aims to remove the PKK from the country's agenda and eliminate the terrorists believed to be sheltering in the region.

In the operation carried out under the coordination of the Şırnak Gendarmerie Regional Command and under the direction of Şırnak Çakırsöğüt Gendarmerie Commando Brigade Command, 48 operational teams made up of 615 personnel, consisting of Gendarmerie Special Operations (JÖH), Gendarmerie Commando and security personnel, are taking part.

On the first day of the operation, 11 shelters and 10 caves were identified during the search carried out in the countryside of Cudi Mountain in the central district of Şırnak.

Türkiye launched the Eren operations last year, dedicating them to Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.