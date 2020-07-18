The niece of the former head of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) – a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organization – surrendered Saturday in southern Mersin province following efforts made by security forces to persuade PKK members to hand themselves over to judicial authorities.

Dalya Mahmut Muslum, 21, was not only a relative of former group leader Salih Muslum but served as the personal bodyguard of Gülten Alataş, a PKK terrorist sought with red notice. Muslum is reportedly pregnant and surrendered together with her husband. The latest report brings the total number of PKK terrorists having laid down their arms this year to 110.

Muslum has reportedly delivered information to security forces regarding PKK’s connections in Europe, its extensions and the latest developments in the group's camps.

Salih Muslum joined the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the PYD, in 2003 and served as its co-chair between 2010 and 2017. The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by the U.S., the European Union and NATO.

Turkey had issued arrest warrants and subsequent red notices for Muslum and 47 other high-ranking PKK figures in Nov. 2016, while a new red notice was issued for Muslim on Feb. 13 after his inclusion on a list of most-wanted terrorists with a bounty of TL 4 million ($583,000) on his head.