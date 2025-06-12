Nine suspects were caught in an operation against the Daesh terrorist organization in Istanbul on Thursday.

In the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 15 suspects were identified who were determined to have joined Daesh, were determined to have made organizational propaganda on social media, were wanted with a red notice by Interpol and were considered to be "foreign terrorist fighters."

Nine of the suspects were caught by police teams, while efforts to search for the remaining six are ongoing.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January 2024.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.