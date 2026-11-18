Türkiye has blocked access to 1,072 social media accounts allegedly linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) over the past three months as part of efforts to combat online disinformation, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Duran said the accounts were identified during operations coordinated by the Directorate of Communications in cooperation with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The accounts were found to have engaged in disinformation activities aimed at misleading the public and undermining social trust, according to Duran.

"Access to 1,072 FETÖ-linked social media accounts identified as engaging in disinformation activities aimed at misleading the public and undermining social trust has been blocked," he said.

Duran added that investigations had also been launched into the individuals operating the accounts.

He said the measures taken over the past three months demonstrated Türkiye's determination to counter attempts by terrorist groups to exploit digital platforms for propaganda, manipulation and psychological operations.

"No organization seeking to turn the digital sphere into a platform for disinformation and exploitation will be tolerated," Duran noted.

He emphasized that Turkish authorities would continue working in coordination with relevant institutions and within the framework of the law to counter activities threatening national security and public order.

Duran also reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting public access to accurate information and combating online disinformation.