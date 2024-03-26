Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday condemning attacks on Turkish citizens in Belgium by “PKK militants.” The ministry said incidents again proved that “the PKK organisation is a threat to social peace and public order in Western Europe.”

Supporters of the terrorist group incited the Turkish community in Heusden-Zolder of Belgium this weekend and Turkish citizens were injured in the ensuing altercation.

The ministry said they immediately contacted Belgian authorities in Brussels and Ankara after the incidents and Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on the phone on Sunday night. The statement added that Turkish diplomatic representatives met with members of the Turkish community about the incidents. “Thanks to the common sense of our citizens living in Belgium, and the effective intervention of the Belgian security authorities, the incidents were prevented from escalating. The local authorities have begun to investigate the perpetrators,” it said.