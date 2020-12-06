PKK terrorists allegedly attempted to burn alive a Kurdish family who lost their child to the group.

After noticing a smell in their house on Saturday night, the Biçer family quickly saw their curtains burst into flames. The family was able to immediately get the fire under control and believe one thing for sure: the PKK was behind the arson.

Being informed of the attack, security forces concluded that the curfew, imposed within the scope of the coronavirus measures, enabled terrorists to conduct such an attack.

The Biçer family has been participating in the sit-in protests in front of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province, demanding their abducted child Mustafa be returned from the terrorist group.

The demands of the family have not only been left unanswered by the terrorist group, but the family has also faced other threats in the form of insults and harassments.

"Enough is enough. This is the sixth, seventh time these (PKK terrorists) have threatened our lives," said Ayşegül Biçer following the attack. "I can assure them that I will never step back."

Last month, the terrorist group literally threw threatening letters at the family in the form of a folded piece of paper that had "death to you all" written on it, which was thrown near the window of their house.

The family filed a complaint about the issue, and security forces are taking measures to try to protect them from any further terrorist aggression. The mother Biçer said at the time that the threats from the terrorist group had reached a new level in an attempt to damage their determination to get their son back.

When they received the death threat, the Biçer family was marking the second anniversary of their son’s kidnapping.

Several families have been holding a demonstration in front of the HDP’s main headquarters in Diyarbakır for over a year because they believe the party has been supporting PKK terrorists in recruiting and kidnapping youth.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night after her son was abducted by the PKK. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, giving hope to the other families.

Taking Akar’s struggle as an example, three more mothers – Biçer, Fevziye Çetinkaya and Remziye Akkoyun – started a fresh sit-in in front of the HDP building on Sept. 3, 2019, with the protest growing day by day since then. The number of families coming from all over the country to protest the pain of being separated from their children has reached more than 150.

The sit-in protests by the Kurdish parents and families are seen as a reaction against the outlawed PKK, a terrorist group that has abducted and recruited their children, as well as the HDP, a political party that many of these families view as being in league with the PKK.

Nearly 20 families have so far been reunited with their children thanks to the protests while others are longing to embrace their children. The families rejoice at every child who escapes the terrorist group as if they were their own.