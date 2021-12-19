Suspects arrested in operations against hackers operating within the PKK terrorist group admitted to authorities that they conveyed to members of the organization data obtained from the websites of public institutions and organizations they hacked.

On Dec. 7, counterterrorism units nabbed 27 suspects in operations against the "Mezopotamia Hackers" – hackers operating within the terrorist group.

One suspect identified as M.D. said the hacker group was the PKK terrorist organization's unit operating on the internet.

"As a result of the cyber attacks we did, especially on public institutions and organizations, we accessed the government information in the database and the personal information of the civil servants through unauthorized access," said the suspect.

M.D. went on to say that they sent information to the terrorist group in Europe.

The group also shared information through the social media website ANF to make PKK propaganda.

Suspect B.A. said there was a forum site called "CMG Team-Cold Hacker" between 2009 and 2010, and the name was later changed to "Mezopotamia Hackers," adding that the indexes they placed on internet pages they hacked included PKK propaganda.

Another suspect, R.A., said the websites belonging to the hacker group are managed from abroad and that they share personal information obtained from hacked sites on the internet.

"There were posts about citizen identities within the hacker group, the purpose of these shares was to open email addresses on behalf of those people," R.A. admitted.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.