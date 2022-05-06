A roadside bomb planted by the PKK terrorist group killed a Danish national who was cycling in northern Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said Friday.

According to a statement from police in the Dohuk region, Torbjorn Methmann died in an explosion on Thursday. Police said Methmann and his companion, William Karlsson, also a Danish national, were cycling in the KRG region when Methmann's bicycle struck the roadside bomb.

The pair were en route to the town of Amedi, a popular tourist attraction in the area known for its archaeological sites. The statement also said the PKK terrorist group was behind the bombing.

Iraqi Kurdish officials could not be reached for comment and the statement provided no evidence to back that claim. Iraq is strewn with land mines and unexploded ordnance left over from years of conflict.

Authorities in Denmark confirmed that a Danish citizen had died in northern Iraq but did not say more.

Cycling tours are not very common in the area, due to unpaved roads and faulty infrastructure.

Iraqi authorities have been trying to open up the country to tourism in recent years and the federal government in Baghdad offers visas to tourists upon arrival. The KRG-run north, considered safer and more stable than the rest of Iraq, typically hosts more tourists.

