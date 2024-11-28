A group of PKK sympathizers clashed with police officers in London late Wednesday after six people were arrested in a counterterrorism investigation into suspected activity linked to the terrorist group.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union – is responsible for over 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Türkiye during an almost four-decadelong campaign of terror aimed at establishing so-called Kurdish self-rule.

Demonstrators gathered near a Kurdish community center in Harringay, chanting slogans against Türkiye and calling for "Freedom for Öcalan," referring to Abdullah Öcalan, the convicted ringleader of the PKK who is serving a life sentence in Türkiye.

Tensions escalated when protesters resisted police efforts to set up barricades, leading to a scuffle.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Secretary of State invoked emergency powers under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 to restrict flights in the area. The measure was deemed necessary "by reason of an emergency having arisen in that area" to ensure public safety and mitigate risks during the unrest.

To quell the unrest, the police deployed a large number of officers, including a helicopter.

Seven people were arrested in a coordinated operation by London's Counter Terrorism Command.

The arrests were made at various locations throughout London under Section 41(1) of the Terrorism Act of 2000. All of the suspects are currently in custody at a London police station.

"Officers continue to carry out search activity at the Kurdish Community Centre as part of the ongoing investigation, and it remains closed to the public at this time," the police said.

"Four protestors from among the group have been arrested, although the arrests are not directly connected to the investigation into the seven people arrested by the Counter Terrorism Command," it added.

Acting Commander Helen Flanagan emphasized that the arrests were part of a "significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK."

"I want to stress that today's arrests are targeted specifically at those we believe may be involved in suspected terrorist activity," she noted.

"We understand these arrests have caused some concern amongst certain local communities – particularly those in the Kurdish community. I want to reassure the community that our activity is being carried out to keep everyone safe from potential harm, including those within the Kurdish community itself," she added.

"I would also ask that people avoid speculating or sharing unverified details online about this activity. Local officers will continue to be present in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak with these officers," she underlined.

The PKK terrorist group is outlawed in Britain as well as in the EU and U.S., but Turkish officials have complained that European and U.S. officials – including its partners in NATO – have done too little to crack down on activities within their borders of the violent terrorist organization, including drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

The PKK's exploitation of legal gaps and vague policies in Europe has enabled it to recruit militants and finance its activities. European countries have faced criticism for their perceived tolerance of PKK activities, including propaganda and recruitment efforts in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Türkiye has consistently urged its allies, including the U.S. and EU members, to enhance their support in combating PKK terrorism. However, these appeals have largely gone unanswered. The ongoing support of the U.S. for the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been particularly contentious. Critics argue that this support, intended to bolster efforts against Daesh, contributes to regional instability and indirectly supports PKK activities.