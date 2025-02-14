Medeni Altundere, a member of the PKK terrorist group, was arrested in Istanbul on Friday following a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul Police Department. Altundere is linked to PKK operations in France, where he was involved in propaganda activities.

According to security sources, MIT had been tracking Altundere for an extended period before identifying him as a key figure in the group’s activities in France. It was revealed that Altundere had participated in various actions, events and terrorist funerals in France and Germany on behalf of the PKK.

Upon confirming his presence in Istanbul, MIT and the Istanbul Police launched a coordinated operation, leading to his capture. He was subsequently remanded in custody after appearing before judicial authorities.

In recent years, MIT has ramped up operations targeting terrorist groups abroad, focusing not only on northern Syria and northern Iraq – where PKK members are based – but also on European countries, where the group has established networks.

The PKK has exploited legal gaps and unclear policies in Europe to recruit militants and fund its operations. European countries, particularly France, have faced criticism for their perceived tolerance of PKK activities, including propaganda and recruitment efforts in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Türkiye has repeatedly urged its allies, including the EU member states, to strengthen their efforts in combating PKK terrorism, but these appeals have largely gone unanswered.

While the PKK is officially banned in the EU and individual member states, the group has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its campaigns and engage in violent acts in Europe. PKK sympathizers in the region often organize swiftly, carry out attacks and clash with local security forces.