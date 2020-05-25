Six suspected PKK terrorists plotting attacks on security forces during the Islamic holiday of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, were captured Monday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

An explosive device made up of pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) is pictured after being seized by security forces following an operation in Diyarbakır, southeastern Turkey. (IHA Photo)

Police units raided several addresses in the city center and Dicle district on May 16 and 18 following intelligence efforts and tipoffs from citizens, security sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The suspects, identified by their initials Z.A, K.A, E.Y, A.Y, S.Y. and R.E., have been detained.

A nearly 4-kilogram pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) explosive device attached to a phone trigger, two other handmade explosive devices, four hand grenades, materials used in bomb-making and digital documents were seized in raids.

The suspects, who hid explosives and bomb mechanisms in a cemetery, were plotting attacks on police and gendarmerie checkpoints, sources said.