The PKK terrorist group is able to finance its bloody campaign, which has caused the deaths of thousands of innocent people, through drug trafficking in the European Union, according to several reports from Turkish and international law enforcement agencies.

The organization is involved in all aspects of the illicit narcotics trade in the bloc, including production, distribution to other nations, and street dealing.

It makes over $1.5 billion by dominating 80% of the European illegal drug market, Türkiye’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu revealed, citing official figures.

By leveraging Türkiye’s southeastern border into the Middle East and drug trafficking routes in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Africa, the PKK has been active in drug transportation and is connected to regional drug networks.

To distribute the drugs they brought onto the streets, the terrorists rely on their supporters and pro-PKK political organizations throughout Europe, reports found. This is a notion over which Ankara has previously expressed concern and it currently stands as a point of conflict between Türkiye and Sweden and Finland as the Nordic nations seek NATO memberships.

The PKK’s extensive involvement in the drug trade was brought to light in the 2019 EU Drug Market Report published by Europol and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

Similarly, a recent intelligence report by the U.K. Metropolitan Police highlighted how the Tottenham Boys, a Kurdish gang based in London, targeted local Kurdish businesses and used extreme violence, and engaged in racketeering to raise money for the terrorist group.

Additionally, Europol’s EU Terrorism Situation and Trend 2022 indicates PKK leads in European criminal activities including money laundering, extortion and drug trafficking. These activities are reportedly coordinated by the so-called European Democratic Kurdish Society Congress (KCDK-E) located in Belgium.

The PKK is defined in various U.S. assessments as a criminal syndicate that uses organized crime to finance terrorism.

The top ringleaders of the terrorist group, such as Murat Karayılan, Cemil Bayık and Duran Kalkan, are on the U.S. wanted list of drug smugglers.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up efforts to cut off drug supplies to the group while Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Türkiye.