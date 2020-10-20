Turkish security forces with the support of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), killed the PKK terrorist organization’s alleged intelligence head responsible for the Metina region in northern Iraq.

The high-level terrorist, Ahmet Bal, code-named “Dara Kato," was sought with a red notice on Interpol's most wanted list. According to security sources, MIT acted upon information that Bal was to hold a secret meeting and found out the location of the meeting. The operation in which Bal, along with the other four terrorists, was killed, was conducted in the past few days.

MIT had been following the terrorist for a while now and knew that he was appointed to the Metina region after having been engaged in the transportation of explosives and terrorists to Turkey from Syria between 2018-2019. Accordingly, Bal was gathering intelligence on Turkey’s military activities in the region.

It was found out that Bal, who joined the PKK in 2009, participated in a range of activities against Turkish security forces within rural areas of Turkey until 2015 and moved to Syria in 2018 while he went on to Metina in January this year.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terror threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.