The PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG continues to be a "major destabilizing factor" in Syria, Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations, Ahmet Yıldız, said Friday.

"Syria may not feature high on the international agenda these days due to other pressing crisis, yet the humanitarian landscape in the country is nothing short of catastrophic," Yıldız told a U.N. Security Council session on Syria.

Recalling that more than 70% of the Syrian population is in need of humanitarian aid, Yıldız said: "This is a direct result of the deadlock in bringing a political settlement to the conflict."

Citing the repeated aid calls by the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Turkish envoy said the Syria response plan is facing a "critical" shortfall.

"It should not be forgotten that cuts in international humanitarian finance mean less food on the table, less hygiene, less health services and less protection for millions of women, children, elderly, disabled and displaced," he said.

Yıldız further warned of the "dangerous result" of the Syrian conflict as "the presence of terrorist organizations which exploit the turmoil in the country to create space for their separatist objectives."

"Today, PKK, YPG, and the so-called SDF terrorist organization remains a major destabilizing factor on the ground, in addition to its ongoing oppression of the local population and violations of all sorts for years," he said.

He also stated that the SDF is "impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid" in northern Syria.

Emphasizing that the terrorist groups PKK/YPG and SDF pose a "direct threat to the unity and territorial integrity of Syria," Yıldız urged all parties to "see these facts and stop any support to this (terror) organization (SDF)."

Reiterating the "destruction and civil hardships" of the Syrian conflict to the country and its people, Yıldız said "the only way out of this conflict is a comprehensive political solution."

He further called on all relevant actors to refrain from pursuing "single dimensional policies and obstructions and to adopt a holistic approach and focus on invigorating the U.N.-facilitated political process."