Turkish security forces detained at least 35 suspects, including local executives from the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the deputy mayor of the Seyhan district in a counterterrorism operation in Adana on Monday.

Counterterrorism squads detained the suspects for carrying out activities for the PKK terrorist group.

Seyhan Deputy Mayor Funda Buyruk and some HDP officials, including HDP Adana Chairperson Mehmet Karakış and Adana Deputy Chair Helin Kaya, were detained in the Adana-centered operations, which took place in Mersin, Diyarbakır and Mardin provinces.

Police confiscated unlicensed weapons, digital materials and PKK documents during the raids, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Security forces are still looking for three more suspects as part of the operation.

The HDP has been subject to public criticism for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, an internationally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials are known to have misallocated funds in support of the PKK and provided jobs to the terrorist group's sympathizers.

Long facing public scrutiny and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, the party is under pressure from a growing civilian movement launched by parents, who accuse the party of facilitating the abduction of their children by the PKK. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to the protests to show their solidarity.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.