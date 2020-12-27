Residents in northern Syria's Ras al-Ain on Sunday held a protest against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian YPG branch due to its blockage of electricity to the region.

In Ras al-Ain, which was liberated from terrorist groups last year through Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, people are still dependent on electric resources in areas under the control of the YPG. During the demonstrations, local people gathered in the town center, chanted against the terrorist group and held Arabic and English banners.

Adnan Ubeyd, a protester, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the town has been experiencing serious electricity problems because the terrorist group blocks the flow of electricity coming from the power plant located in al-Darbasiyah, which is under YPG occupation.

Hedil Kusa also said that the YPG prevents people from accessing two vital elements, electricity and water.

Because the YPG blocks the flow of electricity, the Allouk water station in the region does not properly function, Ras al-Ain's regional council electricity director Adnan Cedaan also said.

Local people living in areas held by the group have long suffered atrocities at the hands of the YPG. Numerous nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have documented the YPG's violations of human rights, which include torture, recruitment of child soldiers and burning of civil buildings. The group also systematically and forcefully displaced Arabs from their homes in line with their ethnic policies in traditionally Arab towns.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.