At least three suspected Daesh terrorists have been arrested in an anti-terror operation in southern Turkey, a security source said early Thursday.

Counterterrorism squads in Adana province launched an operation to nab five Daesh suspects after arrest warrants were issued for them, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Actions are ongoing to nab the two remaining suspects, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

The terrorist group has been trying to establish a new formation in Turkey after receiving a heavy blow in Iraq and Syria.

Turkey detained Daesh's so-called “Turkey emir,” Mahmut Özden, in August. He was planning to carry out an attack on the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and target politicians, nongovernmental organization (NGO) heads and other prominent figures in Turkey, according to the official investigation.

Police deciphered Daesh's encrypted messages sent by the terrorist ringleaders in Syria and Iraq, with a wide range of instructions, including kidnapping tourist groups, prosecutors and deputies, attacking the Incirlik Air Base in Adana and other plans.