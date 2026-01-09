The Syrian army destroyed a large ammunition depot belonging to the terrorist group YPG/SDF in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood on Friday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

The army destroyed "Site No. 12” in Sheikh Maqsoud, Assem Ghalion, director of media and communication at the Ministry of Defense, told Al-Ikhbariya TV.

Ghalion said the targeted site was a large ammunition warehouse used by SDF elements.

He said the YPG/SDF terror group continued targeting civilians in Aleppo, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Earlier, the Syrian army announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to exit the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood while calling on members of the terrorist group to lay down their arms.

The Army Operations Command told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the corridor would be open from 4 to 6 p.m. local time (1300-1500GMT).

Following that, the army announced that the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood has been designated a closed military zone and imposed a full curfew on the area starting at 6:30 p.m. local time until further notice.

These military measures come after a temporary ceasefire ended today as the SDF refuses to withdraw from the neighborhood.