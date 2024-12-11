The Syrian National Army (SNA) of the opposition groups crushed the terrorist group PKK/YPG’s ambitions to take advantage of the situation in the wake of the Assad regime’s fall in the war-torn country.

The terrorist group claimed on Wednesday that its partner, the United States, brokered a cease-fire with the SNA in Manbij, a key stronghold, days after the opposition announced they had already liberated the town in its entirety from the terrorists.

Around the same time anti-regime forces launched a lightning offensive to capture Aleppo, the SNA commenced its Operation Dawn of Freedom in response to terrorists seeking to link their bastions to other parts of Syria amid developments regarding Aleppo. The now-defunct Assad regime indirectly aided terrorists by leaving the control of several areas to the YPG, the PKK's Syrian wing.

The SNA first recaptured Tal Rifaat from terrorists before moving on to Manbij. The two towns are located on the west of the Euphrates River, which partially divides towns under PKK/YPG control from those under the control of the opposition. Both are near the Turkish border, posing a direct security threat to the country, which was targeted by PKK/YPG members in the past. To the south, the major Syrian city of Raqqa is partially occupied by PKK/YPG. Earlier, Syrian anti-regime forces drove away terrorists from Deir el-Zour, situated south of Raqqa. Turkish media outlets reported on Wednesday that the SNA has now captured a strategic bridge to Ain al-Arab in the south. Its next target was capturing Jabar Castle, which houses the tomb of Süleyman Shah, father of Ertuğrul who found new posthumous fame with the popular TV series “Resurrection: Ertuğrul,” which tells the story of the origins of the Ottoman Empire. The tomb, relocated by Türkiye years ago to protect it from Daesh, later remained in an area controlled by the PKK/YPG.

Recent offensives led terrorist groups to lose territory for the first time in years beyond an area near Deir el-Zour. Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that some Arab tribes were active on the east of the Euphrates River, where terrorists had strongholds, switched sides and facilitated the fall of PKK/YPG-occupied towns.

Although the terrorist group enjoys military support from the United States as a “partner in the fight against terrorist group Daesh,” it found itself in dire straits due to the advances of the SNA. Recently, the group’s supporters launched a social media campaign, appealing to Israel to help them stave off the attacks. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has called for improving ties with “natural” allies Kurds recently. The PKK/YPG draws recruits among the Kurdish community both in Türkiye and Syria.

The United States, meanwhile, said it will maintain its presence in eastern Syria, where the PKK/YPG is concentrated, and will take necessary steps to "prevent a resurgence of Daesh," an official said Monday.

The United States is estimated to have 900 troops in eastern Syria as a hedge against Daesh terrorists.

Separately, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said U.S. strikes in Syria in recent days were focused on Daesh cells to hinder them from taking advantage of the fallout from the regime's collapse.

Turkish TV crew attacked

Still, the PKK/YPG continues its attacks sporadically. It launched a drone attack on a vehicle used by reporters for Turkish public broadcaster TRT in Manbij.

In a live broadcast on Wednesday, Bülent Çulcuoğlu, a reporter for news channel TRT Haber, shared details of the attack while following developments related to Operation Dawn of Freedom. The PKK/YPG carried out the attack using a "kamikaze drone," causing significant damage to the vehicle, he said. Fortunately, no members of the news team were injured in the attack, and they were able to move to a safe area.

Reacting to the attack, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair and spokesperson Ömer Çelik wrote on X: "We condemn the attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization on the TRT Haber team operating in Syria. We send our best wishes to TRT. We salute all journalists who work on the ground, bringing the truth to the world and combating disinformation."