The success of "Operation Dawn of Freedom" by the Syrian National Army (SNA) to capture Tal Rifaat from the terrorist group PKK/YPG may pave the way for seizing another hotbed of the group. Turkish media outlets reported that the Syrian opposition forces will likely move on to Manbij, a key city for PKK/YPG.

Dawn of Freedom, which was launched simultaneously with an offensive by anti-regime forces toward Aleppo last week, cut off the terrorist group’s plan to link Tal Rifaat to Aleppo. Turkish broadcaster CNN Türk released footage of a convoy of SNA vehicles reportedly heading to Manbij, which was captured by the terrorist group in 2016. The strategic town west of the Euphrates River was initially seized by the Syrian opposition in 2012 before it fell to Daesh two years later. The PKK/YPG terrorist group, which cooperates with the United States under the pretext of fighting Daesh, took the town in 2016. The capture of Manbij will also be critical for Türkiye’s counterterrorism fight as PKK/YPG domination in northeastern Syria threatens the neighboring country’s national security.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council session on Syria on Tuesday following the advance of anti-regime groups over the past week, Türkiye’s deputy U.N. representative Aslı Güven said: "The presence of terrorist organizations within Syria not only undermines the country's unity and territorial integrity but also poses a direct threat to Türkiye's national security as well as regional stability." "Türkiye is entitled to take appropriate measures in line with its inherent right of self-defense against direct and imminent threats posed to its national security by terrorist organizations operating in Syria," she added.

Meanwhile, in Tal Rifaat, SNA members work to clear explosives planted across the town by retreating terrorists. The SNA also discovered a massive network of tunnels built under the town. Stretching for 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the tunnels host small bedrooms with iron doors, electric cables and barrels. Some rooms had photos of terrorists on their walls. Each single tunnel in the network is about 1 meter wide and 2 meters high. It is believed that tunnels are used both for the accommodation of terrorists in times of attacks and for infiltration attempts to nearby residential areas. Similar tunnels exist in areas currently under the control of the terrorists and those liberated from the PKK/YPG.