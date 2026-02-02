Syrian internal security forces on Monday entered the village of Shuyukh, south of the Ain al-Arab district near the Turkish border, after Damascus and the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, reached an agreement allowing the deployment.

A convoy of security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry entered the YPG-occupied village of Shuyukh and began deploying in the area.

According to Syrian state TV Alikhbariah, the internal security forces have completed their deployment in Shuyukh, and security measures in the surrounding area were increased following their entry.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent in the region also reported that a humanitarian aid convoy consisting of 24 trucks, bearing banners of various United Nations-affiliated agencies, also entered the village at the same time.