The terrorist group PKK ended decades of violence as it announced its dissolution early on Monday. The declaration released by a media outlet linked to the group concludes a critical stage in the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched last year by government ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). It follows last week's "congress" held by the group upon a call by its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan in February.

The declaration reported by the Fırat News Agency was originally expected on Sunday after the gathering.

The initiative for the dissolution of the PKK was informally inaugurated by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli when he made an unprecedented call for Öcalan to urge the group to lay down arms and dissolve. What followed was visits by People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmakers to Öcalan in the island prison where he is held in the Marmara Sea. After a series of visits, Öcalan consented to make the call, which was released on Feb. 27.

After decades of military operations to eradicate the group, Türkiye initiated a "reconciliation process" in 2013 in a bid to prevent the PKK from justifying its actions. The process saw the reinstatement of the rights of the Kurdish community, but it ultimately collapsed when the PKK resumed its terror attacks after a brief lull.