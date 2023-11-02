Turkish police have captured some 11 suspects linked to the PKK terrorist group in an operation in Istanbul, authorities said Thursday.

A person who ordered Syrian nationals to start and film wildfires in southern Türkiye in 2021 on behalf of the PKK was among the suspects, security sources said.

Police raided 13 locations across the city and seized digital materials.

The suspects had information and pictures from the time they served within the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

All have been taken to the police station, sources noted.

Massive forest fires struck Türkiye in the summer of 2021, starting in the resort city of Antalya and spreading to 52 provinces in the Mediterranean, Aegean, Marmara, Western Black Sea and Southeastern Anatolia regions. The flames claimed at least eight lives and injured over 1,520 others.

Their almost consecutive nature raised concerns they might be the result of a string of arson attacks, namely by the PKK, whose de-facto leader Murat Karayılan previously hailed the method of using arson in terrorist attacks.

In October 2020, the PKK claimed an attack where four arsonists linked to the “Children of Fire Initiative” burned forestland in southern Hatay province.

The so-called “initiative” was responsible for many arsons in recent years, and it is known for its close ties to the PKK. It has claimed the environmental destruction they caused was a so-called act of revenge.

The group has turned to “environmental terrorism” much more frequently in recent years after focusing on such acts of attacks and sabotage in the 1990s and 2000s from time to time, according to a report by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

The report, analyzing acts of “environmental terrorism” and PKK’s forest fire sabotages, details how the terrorist organization has turned to forest fires to hurt Türkiye’s economy as it actively tried to scare away tourists while also trying to shift the blame onto the Turkish government.

The forest fires started by PKK have been largely ignored by the international media, notes the report.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – is responsible for over 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Türkiye during an almost four-decadelong campaign of terror.

Türkiye has been conducting military operations at home and across its border in northern Iraq and Syria, notably since 2015 with both ground and air forces, to battle the organization.

In the last few years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group’s influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Sinjar, Makhmour and Qandil, where the PKK has its stronghold. Ankara also battles the YPG in northern Syria.

The terrorists set fire to forests and farmland across these regions on several occasions as well.