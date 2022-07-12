A PKK terrorist who surrendered to Turkish security forces during Operation Eren Blockade-2 confessed that a senior terrorist has been killed, which has led many terrorists to panic.

In his testimony, the unidentified terrorist, who surrendered in the Hakkari province, told security forces that top PKK terrorist Rıdvan Alkan, codenamed “Bager Erdal,” who is in the Red Category of the Interior Ministry’s Wanted List, was killed in a counterterrorism operation. He noted that Alkan’s death has been kept a secret from other terrorists to prevent panic and further dissolution.

PKK terrorist Rıdvan Alkan, codenamed “Bager Erdal” (AA Photo)

Alkan was among the eight terrorists killed in the counterterrorism operation which took place in the Yüksekova district on Aug. 19, 2021, the surrendered terrorist said.

He was the mastermind of a number of attacks targeting security forces, including the ones in Dağlıca, Aktütün, Ağaçdibi ve Yeşiltaş districts.

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.