A trustee was appointed to Turkey’s northeastern Kars province after its mayor Ayhan Bilgen was dismissed as part of an investigation into pro-PKK Kobani revolts in 2014, officials said Friday.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bilgen, who is a member of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has been suspended for charges of “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.” The decision came after a Turkish prosecutor prepared a detention warrant for 82 suspects, including some mayors, as part of an ongoing probe into incidents during the Kobani revolts.
The state-appointed governor of the province Türker Öksüz temporarily replaced Bilgen as a trustee, the statement added.
In 2014, Kobani was completely surrounded by Daesh terrorists. Their advance near the city's villages trapped at least 300,000 civilians in the area, prompting a massive refugee influx into Turkey. Meanwhile, the HDP accused Ankara of failing to support the resistance against Daesh.
Selahattin Demirtaş, the former co-chair of the HDP who is currently incarcerated, had urged the Kurdish people to take action and pour into the streets of southeastern Turkey on Oct. 6-7, 2014. Some 37 people lost their lives in protests that turned into violent clashes between pro- and anti-PKK groups.
