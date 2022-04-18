The Turkish military launched a new counterterrorism operation against the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, eliminating 19 terrorists, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The new operation, called “Operation Claw Lock,” targets the terrorists in the Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions.

The terrorists had been preparing to carry out a large-scale attack against the Turkish military, the ministry said, adding that terrorist targets, including camps, shelters, hideouts, tunnels, caves and ammunition depots, have been hit by Turkish fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

Turkish commandos and special forces also participated in the operation, carried out both by land and air. Artillery units also fired on terrorist targets in the military operation.

The ministry noted that the operation dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist PKK presence in the region. The ministry also highlighted that the military has taken all precautions to prevent civilian casualties and damage to the region’s historical and cultural heritage.

“This operation, which is conducted by taking into consideration Iraq’s territorial integrity, only targets terrorists,” the ministry said.

In a later statement, the ministry noted that the operation continues with success and that Turkish soldiers have started taking control of the region. At least 19 terrorists were killed in the operation, the ministry said, adding that they believe the number is expected to rise after examination of the area.

Four Turkish soldiers were injured in the operation and are currently receiving medical treatment, the ministry added.

"The terrorists need to comprehend that they have nowhere to hide; They need to surrender as their end has come, the ministry said.

"Our operation is continuing successfully as planned," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, adding that the terrorist targets identified in the first phase have been captured. "The targets identified in the first phase have been captured." Akar also noted that Turkey will continue to take action against the PKK terrorists at home and beyond its borders.

In the last two years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished the terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the organization's influence in these regions, Turkey now aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour – described as the "main target" – of terrorism.

The PKK terrorist group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terrorist attacks in Turkey. The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who vowed to "clean up" parts of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of using the mountainous border area as a springboard for its insurgency.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq are the PKK's stronghold and the group is active in many nearby cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region from where it launches attacks on Turkey. Turkish intelligence learned that the Makhmour camp was as important as Qandil for the terrorists as they were able to recruit and train members under its guise.

Turkey has continuously said it will not tolerate national security threats and called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorists.

Ankara said if the steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting the group in Iraq.

The KRG, in the meantime, has also called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged militants to leave the area.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.