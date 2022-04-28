Turkish security forces detained six PKK terrorists planning to carry out attacks in retaliation to Turkey’s ongoing counterterrorism operations, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.
The terrorists were detained in the Toroslar and Akdeniz districts of Mersin province, the ministry said. Gendarmerie units carried out simultaneous operations to detain them, the ministry added.
They had been planning to carry out a terrorist attack using improvised explosive devices.
Security forces also confiscated digital materials during the operations.
Turkey has stepped up its fight against the PKK, with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to eradicate terrorists and hold those who support them accountable.
Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
