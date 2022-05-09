The Turkish military eliminated at least 12 terrorists from the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The military responded after YPG/PKK terrorists opened harassment fire on the Operation Peace Spring, Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch regions.

The YPG is backed by the U.S. and is the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents, namely Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Security forces frequently carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey as well as in northern Syria.