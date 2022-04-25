Turkish security forces killed at least three PKK terrorists in southeastern Şırnak province, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Monday, as Turkey continues to deal a heavy blow to the terror group through its operations at home and across its borders.

In a message posted on Twitter, Soylu said the terrorists were killed as part of Operation Eren Blockade-5. He continued by calling on the terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender.

The operation is being supported by combat drones, Soylu said.

“Our police and gendarmerie captured the dead bodies of three terrorists and their M-16 weapons in a joint operation supported by combat drones in Operation Eren Blockade-5 in the Bestler Dereler area in Şırnak,” Soylu said and added: “You are being destroyed. Surrender now.”

Weapons and ammunition belonging to PKK terrorists killed in Operation Eren-Blockade in Şırnak province, Turkey, April 24, 2022. (AA Photo)

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.