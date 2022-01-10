Three YPG/PKK terrorists were killed by Turkish forces in northern Syria and Iraq during counterterrorism operations, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively!" the ministry said on Twitter, adding two PKK terrorists in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek region in northern Iraq and one YPG/PKK terrorist who attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring region were neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful counterterror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.