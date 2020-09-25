A Turkish prosecutor has prepared a detention warrant for 82 suspects as part of an ongoing probe into the violent 2014 pro-PKK protests over incidents in Syria’s Ain al-Arab (Kobani), security sources said Friday.

Security forces detained 18 of the suspects, including the pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) mayor of Kars, Ayhan Bilgen, former lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder and other HDP officials.

Selahattin Demirtaş, the now-detained co-chair of the HDP, which has had frequent links to the PKK terrorist group, had urged the Kurdish people to take action and pour into the streets of southeastern Turkey on Oct. 6-7. Some 37 people lost their lives in protests that turned into violent clashes between pro- and anti-PKK groups.

Sources noted that some HDP officials, including executive members Alp Altınörs, Ali Ürküt, Altan Tan and Gülfer Kaya and former lawmakers Nazmi Gör, Ayla Akat Aka, Emine Ayna and Beyza Üstün, were named in the detention warrants.

In a statement released Friday, the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office said many pro-PKK individuals, including the terrorist group’s youth and women’s branches, HDP executives and co-chairs and the pro-PKK Fırat News Agency, had made calls provoking people to take to the streets and commit acts of violence.

Starting on Oct. 6, 2014, the protesters put up barricades on roads, damaged public and private establishments using Molotov cocktails and weapons, and carried out attacks against police and the public.

Among those killed by pro-PKK protesters were four young men working for a charity: Yasin Börü, Hasan Gökgöz, Ahmet Hüseyin Dakak and Riyat Güneş. The charity workers were killed while delivering aid to the poor in Diyarbakır, on Oct. 7, 2014.

Security sources noted that the PKK exploited the situation in northern Syria to establish local cantons in Afrin, Ain al-Arab (Kobani) and al-Jazeera and weaken the Turkish state by disrupting unity.

“Within the scope of this strategy, the separatist terrorist organization established new organizations called YDG-H (Patriotic Revolutionary Youth Movement), ÖSB (Self-Defense Units) and YPS (Civil Defense Units) to turn settlements in the eastern and southeastern Anatolia regions into canton-like structures in Syria, and transferred terrorists from the countryside to the cities to support these structures,” a security source was quoted as saying. The source continued by noting that the PKK also tried to establish so-called public order teams and courts in cities to create areas under its control within the borders of the country by taking tribute from citizens.

The source noted that the violence started after the HDP’s central executive committee, co-chaired by Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, released a statement entitled “Emergency Call to Our People: We call on our people to go out and support those who went out to protest the embargo attitude of the AKP (Justice and Development Party) on Kobani.”

Some 761 people, including 326 law enforcement officers and 435 civilians, were injured during the riots, while 197 schools were burned down, 269 public buildings were destroyed, 1,731 homes and workplaces were looted, destroyed or burned, and 1,230 vehicles were wrecked, according to security sources.