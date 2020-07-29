Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation involving over 1,000 security forces in eastern Tunceli province, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Lightning-4 was launched Tuesday to "completely eliminate the separatist terror group from the country's agenda and to eliminate terrorists taking shelter in the region."

A total of 1,006 security personnel, including gendarmerie commandos, gendarmerie special operations, police special forces and security guards, are taking part in the operation, the statement said.

Operations Lightning, Lightning-2 Cilo, and Lightning-3 Mt. Ağrı continue, the ministry noted.

As part of these operations launched in July under the coordination of the Interior Ministry, eight terrorists have been eliminated; 24 caves, shelters and storages were destroyed; and many weapons, ammunition stores and food items were seized, the statement said.

Turkey's operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.