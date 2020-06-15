Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle on Sunday night, targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

Turkish airstrikes hit terrorist targets in Sinjar and Qandil, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, paying particular attention to targeting high-level terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.