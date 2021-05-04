Security forces confiscated the PKK terrorists' ammunition cache in a shelter in the Mount Amanos region in Turkey's southern Osmaniye province.

As part of Operation Eren-8, the commando squads of Turkish gendarmerie forces seized 13 kilograms (around 29 pounds) of explosives, hand-made electric explosive firing devices, a rifle, 30 bullets and a mobile phone as well as life-sustaining materials in a shelter buried in the ground.

Some of the items were confiscated as evidence, said security sources.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was martyred by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.