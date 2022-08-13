Three PKK terrorists were killed, including two who were wanted, by Turkish security forces, according to the country's interior minister's statement on Saturday.

The terrorists were killed in the rural areas of Ağrı's Diyadin district in an air raid as part of Operation Eren Abluka-10 on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two of them were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red being the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Interior Ministry Süleyman Soylu also shared footage of the operation on Twitter.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question surrendered, was killed or captured.

In its more than 34-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.