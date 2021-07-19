Turkish security forces resolutely continue their mission to ensure the country's security and the safety of its 84 million citizens against all risks, threats and danger, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

Releasing a congratulatory message on the occasion of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, Akar pointed out that holidays reinforce important cultural values ​​that strengthen national unity and solidarity, feelings of brotherhood and friendship, and customs as well as support traditions kept alive with enthusiasm.

"The heroic members of the TSK (Turkish Armed Forces) protect our rights and interests at home, in the north of Iraq and Syria, and in our Blue Homeland, including Cyprus, while maintaining peace and stability in friendly and brotherly countries such as Azerbaijan, Libya, Qatar, Somalia, Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina," he added.