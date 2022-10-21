The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) brought the terrorist Burhan Piçak, who served as the so-called commander of the terrorist organization PKK's assassination unit in Sinjar, in northern Iraq, to Türkiye on Friday with an operation it carried out.

According to information received from security sources, MIT brought terrorist Piçak, code-named Canşer-Laşer, to Türkiye, as a result of the work it carried out in Iraq, as a so-called commander in the PKK's assassination unit and in Sinjar.

It was learned that the terrorist Piçak crossed into Syria from the Lice district of Diyarbakır in 2015, joined the PKK, and received training in the terrorist camps in Syria.

In addition, the terrorist was operating in the so-called operation battalion of the organization against the Peace Spring Operation in northern Syria in 2019. Besides, it was determined that he was in the Tabqa region of Syria in 2019-2020, received expert assassination training at the so-called academy in Sirrin at the end of 2020, and was assigned to the assassination unit by the organization. Also, Piçak later operated as a so-called commander in Sinjar, a city in Mosul, Iraq.

Terrorist Burhan Piçak arrested by Turkish forces (AA Photo)

With the military operations organized by MIT over the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).