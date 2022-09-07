Two members of the PKK terrorist organization were caught by Turkish security forces in Edirne while trying to escape to Greece on Tuesday.

According to the statement made by the Edirne governor's office, İpsala gendarmerie teams affiliated with the Provincial Gendarmerie Command caught PKK members A.C. and C.A., who were trying to cross into Greece illegally.

Judicial proceedings have been initiated against the detained suspects.

In the statement, it was noted that the fight against illegal border crossings continues decisively and uninterruptedly.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.