Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the so-called intelligence coordinator of the PKK terrorist organization, Fatma Onur, in an operation in Sinjar, northern Iraq on Wednesday.

According to information obtained from security sources, Onur joined the PKK in the 1990s from England and worked in the armed wing of the organization for many years. She also provided intelligence training to members of the organization within its intelligence body known as the "NLP" in 2016.

In addition, the terrorist was among the PKK's so-called intelligence officers in Iraq and Syria and was responsible for many terrorist acts against security forces, especially in the Sulaymaniyah region and rural parts of Iraq

MIT conducted a detailed investigation into Onur's activities and determined that she had been sent from Qandil to Sinjar on a secret mission, operating under the guise that she was responsible for finance in order to hide her intelligence work.

Turkish forces then took action and eliminated the terrorist with a point operation in Sinjar.

With the military operations organized by MIT over the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful resettlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).