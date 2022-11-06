The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated terrorist Kays Berho Sulayva, who was the so-called Ayn Isa regional manager of the PKK terrorist group, in northern Syria on Sunday in an operation it carried out.

According to information obtained from security sources, terrorist Sulayva, code-named “Azad” who joined the PKK terrorist organization in 2013, first engaged in terrorist activities in Sinjar, Iraq, and then in the Tal Tamir region of Syria.

The terrorist Kays Berho Sulayva, who was the so-called Ayn Isa regional manager of the PKK is seen in this undated file photo. (DHA Photo)

The terrorist was reassigned to Tal Tamir region in 2017 after working as a so-called heavy weapons officer in the Hassakeh region of Syria.

Sulayva was planning and perpetrating terrorist acts against the Turkish security forces during the Peace Spring Operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2019, and MIT subsequently monitored the terrorist.

After the leaders of the PKK terrorist group were eliminated in the operations carried out in Ayn Isa, the terrorist Sulayva, who was assigned to this region, was also eliminated by an operation carried out by MIT.

With the military operations organized by MIT over the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful resettlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).