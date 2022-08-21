Turkish intelligence eliminated a so-called military training director of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG in northeastern Syria, security sources said Sunday.

According to information obtained from security sources, terrorist Mihyeddin Gulo, one of the so-called directors of the Hebat Derik academy, where ideological and armed training was given to PKK/YPG terrorists in Hassakeh in the north of Syria, was eliminated by the operation carried out by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Aug. 9 in the Qamishli region.

It was determined that Gulo took an active role in the planning of many actions against the Turkish security forces, and also worked in the ranks of the terrorist organization in the Peace Spring and Olive Branch operations against the Syrian National Army.

It was also noted that Gulo, who is one of the directors of the so-called academy, which provides training on the use of weapons, bomb making and assassination, under the name of Hebat Derik, trained the members of the organization to take action against the troops in Türkiye and Syria.

During the military operations organized by MIT in the past weeks, the terrorists, Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," the so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," the so-called provincial head of the PKK were also eliminated in Qamishli.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).